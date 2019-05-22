Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will not open on Memorial Day as usual, officials announced Wednesday.
By mid-April every year, plow operators begin pushing snow on the 48-mile pass that connects Estes Park on the east and Grand Lake on the west to have it open on Memorial Day.
This year, however, the snow just hasn't stopped falling. Due to freezing temperatures, high winds and heavy snow, it is hard to predict when conditions will be safe enough to open the road, officials said. Plow operators normally encounter drifts from 18 to 22 feet.
The earliest Trail Ridge Road has opened was on May 7 in 2002 and the latest it opened was June 26 in 1943. The road was completed in 1932.
To check the status of the road, call the recorded phone line at 970-586-1222.