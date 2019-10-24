Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed to vehicles for the season Thursday, park officials announced.

The road typically closes on Oct. 23 every year.

"Trail Ridge Road is not designed to be an all season road with 11 miles above 11,500 feet and few guard rails and no shoulder," read a park news release. "Winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below freezing temperatures occur above 10,000 feet."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Weather permitting, the road will remain open to the Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to the Colorado River trail head on the west side of the park, the release said. It's set to reopen completely in May.

Trail Ridge Road was opened late this year after a May snowstorm brought powder drifting above the 11,500 line and kept the route blocked into June, the release said. Old Fall River Road also closed for the season earlier this month, but both roads remain open to bicycles and leashed pets until Dec. 1, the release said.

By Dec. 1, a winter trail status issued for both Old Fall River and Trail Ridge roads will allow only pedestrians beyond closed gates.

Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along Kawuneeche Valley are still open, park officials said.

RELATED: