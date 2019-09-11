According to an announcement from Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road will close Wednesday night due to incoming wintery weather – specifically snow and freezing temperatures.
On the eastern side of the road, the closure will be in place on Rainbow Curve. On the western side, the closure will be at Milner Pass. Old Fall River Road will also close.
Current weather reports state that it's in the upper 30s at the Alpine Visitor Center, which is located near the high point of Trail Ridge Road. Precipitation is coming down with more likely on the way. There are also reports of “graupel” falling from the sky, which is considered to be “soft hail” or “snow pellets.”
This closure is temporary, with the typical extended seasonal closure of Trail Ridge Road being in late October. The road will reopen when weather permits.
The National Weather Service reports that several high-altitude areas around Colorado are expected to get snow overnight. See more details here.