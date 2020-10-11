Two popular scenic drives in Rocky Mountain National Park were closed to motorists Sunday after a storm brought snow showers, high winds and below-freezing temperatures.
The wintry weather raised concerns about visibility and slick surfaces on Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road, said park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson.
Trail Ridge Road is shut down at Rainbow Curve to the east and the Colorado River trailhead to the west, Patterson said in a news release.
The popular tourist attraction spans the park and is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet. There is no estimate on when it will reopen.
New activity in the Cameron Peak fire has also led to additional closures in the park’s northside, ordered Sunday “out of an abundance of caution,” Patterson said. The Lumpy Ridge Area and trail system including the Gem Lake Trail, and Black Canyon Trail, as well as trails in the McGraw Ranch area including the Cow Creek Trail are closed until further notice.
The North Boundary Trail accessed from McGraw Ranch and the North Fork Trail accessed from the Glen Haven area remain closed.
The Cameron Peak fire — burning since Aug. 13 — is estimated at 134,559 acres and is 47 percent contained, according to inciweb.org, a fire information site.
Dry weather and moderate winds Sunday fueled a day of active burning, the website said.