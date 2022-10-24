Trail Ridge Road, a high-alpine byway in Rocky Mountain National Park, is closed to through travel for the season, according to a Monday news release.
With 11 miles of the road above 11,500 feet, no shoulders and few guardrails, Trail Ridge is not designed for year-round through travel, officials said. Hazardous winter road conditions, including freezing temperatures, high winds and snow drifts, typically occur above 10,000 feet.
The roadway, which opened on May 27, is closed at Many Parks Curve on the east and Colorado River Trailhead on the west, officials said. Closure points are subject to change throughout the season, but through traffic is prohibited as of Monday.
Bicycles and leashed pets will be allowed on Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road through November 30. Park officials caution that leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails. Starting December 1, only pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers will be allowed on those roads.
“Many popular driving destinations for this time of year including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open,” the release stated.
To learn more about road closures and other information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit nps.gov.romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.