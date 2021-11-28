Wrong-way driver causes overnight crash in Colorado Springs

A wrong-way driver shut down northbound Interstate 25 for hours after colliding with another vehicle overnight.
Witnesses told police they saw a van traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before it crashed into a Dodge Charger, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. The wreck happened at the Cimarron exit (141) just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police say everyone involved was transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been reported.
I-25 reopened about 6:15 a.m.