Wrong-way driver causes overnight crash in Colorado Springs

A wrong-way driver shut down northbound Interstate 25 for hours early in the morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, after colliding with another vehicle.

A wrong-way driver shut down northbound Interstate 25 for hours after colliding with another vehicle overnight.

Witnesses told police they saw a van traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before it crashed into a Dodge Charger, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. The wreck happened at the Cimarron exit (141) just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police say everyone involved was transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been reported.

I-25 reopened about 6:15 a.m.

