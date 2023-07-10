Work to extend Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway could continue ahead of schedule, accelerating the completion of a prioritized regional road project that would be the last link in a new loop of major roadways around Colorado Springs.

The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District wants to start constructing the second phase of the Powers Boulevard extension from Colorado 83, where it now ends, to Voyager Parkway — ahead of the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority's current anticipated building schedule, Interim Public Works Director and city engineer Gayle Sturdivant told the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday.

Extending Powers Boulevard here has, for years, been identified as a voter-approved project to be paid for by revenues from the transportation authority's 1-cent sales tax that funds regional roadwork. According to current timelines, PPRTA funding may not be available for the project until 2025, Sturdivant said.

The metro district has already overseen and completed building the interchange at Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, Sturdivant said. The district plans to soon begin construction on a Voyager and Powers interchange next, she said.

The city and El Paso County intend to reimburse Copper Ridge Metropolitan District for the improvements by using a portion of PPRTA revenues, she said. Initially, the district will issue bonds to pay for the work; the city then plans to spend $72 million over 10 years, for the funding period between 2025 through 2034, and the county $31 million over that period, to reimburse the metro district its costs, Sturdivant said.

A major benefit of financing the project this way is that funding is immediately available to start the next round of work, she said.

"We have larger sums of money available now that we can pay back over time," Sturdivant said. It would also be "logically built" instead of being built "piecemeal, as funding becomes available," she said.

"Ultimately, we view this approach as the most effective way to deliver the project for our community," Sturdivant said.

Once other priority regional transportation projects are completed, there could be an additional $18.5 million in PPRTA funds available to help pay for the Powers Boulevard extension, she said. And, if the city finds another way to fully or partially fund a project that will upgrade Marksheffel Road from Woodmen Road to North Carefree Circle, up to another $18.5 million could be available for the Powers Boulevard extension, she said.

The Colorado Springs City Council will formally consider at its regular meeting on July 25 a resolution that, if approved, will authorize Mayor Yemi Mobolade to execute and administer an intergovernmental agreement between the regional transportation authority, the county, the city and the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District outlining the reimbursement plan Sturdivant presented Monday.

The city and county would only reimburse the metro district for approved engineering and construction costs, Sturdivant said. The city will review and approve all related costs before issuing reimbursement payments, she said. There will be no impact to Colorado Springs' general fund and the proposed intergovernmental agreement wouldn't impact the city's "ability to deliver" on additional regional road projects voters most recently approved in November, she said.

The City Council could consider the proposed resolution on the July 25 regular meeting's consent agenda, which indicates a lack of controversy on the item. Items on the consent agenda are considered as a whole and passed by the council with one vote.