Work will begin later this month on the first phase of a multi-year project to upgrade and expand a nearly 3-mile stretch of Marksheffel Road on the city's eastern edge, Colorado Springs officials announced Friday.

The project will enhance safety and reduce congestion along Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Dublin Boulevard by adding an additional lane in each direction and turn lanes at intersections, the project website states. When complete, Marksheffel Road will be two lanes in each direction with a center median, as well as on-street bike lanes or wide shoulders, improved drainage, and new sidewalks and paths, officials said in the release.

According to the project timeline, a continuous sidewalk separated by a landscaped area on the west side of Marksheffel, a shared-use path on the road's east side, and widening the Barnes Road intersection "to address safety and mobility concerns" are also planned. All of the work is expected to be complete in 2026, according to the timeline.

"The city identified this area as needing a better north-south corridor. The city’s leadership in taking on this project — from financing to planning to construction — means we can start making Marksheffel more efficient for travelers," Interim Director of Public Works and city engineer Gayle Sturdivant said in the release.

The whole project is estimated to cost between $50 million to $60 million, Sturdivant said in an email, with the first phase of work on the 1.2-mile stretch of road between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road totaling $20.3 million. The project is primarily funded by the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority 1-cent sales tax that funds regional road projects, as well as $2.7 million the city set aside in general funds, she said.

The project website states the city "is leading an accelerated process to widen portions of the corridor now while continuing to pursue more funding for future improvements."

On July 21 crews with Kraemer North America will begin work on the section between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road, officials said.

Work during this phase will continue through 2024 and includes relocating utilities, installing new drainage facilities and constructing a water quality pond for stormwater, according to the project website. Crews will also grade and widen the road between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road with new curb and gutter and new pavement, and will lower the Barnes Road intersection approximately 8 feet, the website states.

Crews will implement lane shifts and periodic lane closures to complete the work beginning in August, officials said.

Drivers can text "IMPROVE" to 866-762-3640 to get text alerts on construction updates and traffic impacts, they said.

Officials are still seeking funding to complete the remaining 1.5-mile two-lane stretch of Marksheffel between Tamlin Road and Dublin Boulevard in 2025 and 2026, the release states.

These improvements on Marksheffel are separate from ongoing work at the intersection of Marksheffel and Dublin.