One woman was taken to the hospital following a crash that took place late Friday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying in a roadway. Police learned the woman had been hit by a dark SUV while attempting to cross the road at a crosswalk. The vehicle fled before officers arrived, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.