A woman was found dead in a wrecked car in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway just before 6 a.m. on reports of a vehicle seen down an embankment. First responders found the car crashed in the trees way off the roadway and the driver deceased behind the wheel.

“There was extensive/severe damage to the vehicle,” police said.

Officers on scene told Gazette news partner they believe the crash happened hours earlier but wasn’t seen by any passerbys because of where the vehicle ended up. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

