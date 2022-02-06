night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
A woman was ejected from her vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash early Sunday morning, police said.

At 1 a.m. Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp at South Circle Drive. When they arrived, officers determined the vehicle appeared to have struck the exit ramp guardrail and rolled over on the southbound off-ramp.

A female driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

