A pedestrian died on Saturday one week after being struck in an intersection in south Colorado Springs, according to police.

The pedestrian was crossing South Nevada Avenue at Southgate Road around 8 a.m. on Feb. 4. A truck traveling on East Cheyenne Road turned left onto Nevada and struck the pedestrian in a crosswalk, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Marschelle Moss, 68, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries one week later on Feb. 11.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

This was the third traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs.