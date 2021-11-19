Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be diverted onto Galley Road between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange Monday night into Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs officials announced Friday.

Westbound traffic on Platte will detour onto the northbound exit ramp at Powers and then north onto Galley Road and West to Wooten Road. Southbound Powers traffic heading westbound on Platte will exit at Galley and then detour west to Wooten, according to a city release detailing the detours.

This move signals the introduction of the third phase of the Platte Avenue Bridge over Sand Creek project. Construction on the project is expected to be complete in May 2022. Totaling $14 million, the project will replace the two existing bridges over Sand Creek that were built in 1956. The new, singular bridge will feature sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte.

During the third phase, vehicular and bicycle traffic will be shifted onto the new midsection of the Platte Avenue over Sand Creek bridge.

Tuesday, crews will also close a portion of Space Center Drive at Platte. Right turn access from Space Center on to westbound Platte will be closed until next spring. Space Center is west of Powers and runs parallel to the arterial.