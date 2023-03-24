Westbound I-70 in Vail is closed at milepost 178 due to a multi-vehicle accident Friday morning, according to Vail Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Both agencies have relayed that there is currently no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway. Based on pictures released through the Vail Police Department's Twitter, it appears the accident involved at least two tractor-trailers.

This article will be updated once more information is received.