Several road closures are planned for Colorado Springs' downtown core in preparation for several weekend of events.

Fan Fest is scheduled Friday evening in celebration of the 100th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The Hall of Fame Festival hosted by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum also is scheduled Saturday through Monday. A parade honoring the hall of famers is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers should anticipate road closures in the downtown area Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, from 1:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Bijou Street, Kiowa Street and Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed between Nevada and Cascade avenues. Tejon Street will also be closed from Platte Avenue to Colorado Avenue.

On Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Vermijo Avenue will be closed between Nevada Avenue and South Sierra Madre Street.

On Sunday, Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for the 100th running of the Hill Climb.