Roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
1:20 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left southbound lane on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit. Expect delays, with backups reported near Larkspur. The vehicle reportedly involved seven vehicles.
I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 167 - Greenland. Expect heavy traffic in the area.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2019
10:35 a.m.
The intersection of South Academy and East Fountain boulevards is shut down to due a car crash. All directions of traffic is impacted.
Crash at Fountain and Academy, blocking traffic. All 4 directions of traffic are impacted.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) June 26, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map on local roadways.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.