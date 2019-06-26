Roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

1:20 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left southbound lane on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit. Expect delays, with backups reported near Larkspur. The vehicle reportedly involved seven vehicles.

10:35 a.m.

The intersection of South Academy and East Fountain boulevards is shut down to due a car crash. All directions of traffic is impacted.

