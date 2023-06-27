A portion of Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed Tuesday evening as crews respond to a water main break.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, three separate breaks in the Rockrimmon area resulted from a failed pressure regulating valve. Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed as a result between South War Eagle and Anaconda drives. Repair crews are also working on breaks on Grey Eagle Circle and Dolomite Drive.

Repairs on the 20-inch line will be made by tonight, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, but the road won’t be replaced until after Wednesday morning’s commute.