The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of two recent fatal crashes, according to news releases from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Jason Coleman, 46, and Keltey Faulkner-Pettus, 19, succumbed to injuries sustained in separate, single-vehicle crashes that took place on Aug. 6 and Aug. 16, respectively.

On Aug. 6 at about 5 p.m., officers responded to calls about a motorcycle crash in the area of Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive, police said. When they arrived, they found a rider who apparently had been thrown from his bike after hitting the center median guardrail. The seriously injured rider was taken two a nearby hospital. On Aug. 10, CSPD was notified that the motorcyclist had died of his injuries.

The Coroner’s Office identified the rider as Jason Coleman, who was a resident of Tucson, Ariz.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

An online obituary stated that Coleman had been returning from the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota.

On Aug. 16, police arrived at a crash site in the 2000 block of South Circle Drive and found a motorist who had been ejected from a vehicle. The driver, later identified as Keltey Faulkner-Pettus of Colorado Springs, was dead at the scene, police said.

Coleman and Faulkner-Pettus were the 28th and 29th traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs in 2023, officials said. The city has had 56 traffic deaths in the past 365 days.