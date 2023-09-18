The victim in a single-vehicle rollover crash likely caused by impaired driving near downtown Colorado Springs has been identified as 22-year-old Randy Castro, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of East Platte Avenue. Responders found several injured occupants, including one who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Castro and two other people were taken to a nearby hospital, where Castro died, police said.

The driver, 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint, was treated for injuries before being booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to police.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling east on Platte Avenue when it lost control and hit the median, causing the vehicle to roll at least once. Police said speed may also have been a factor in the crash.