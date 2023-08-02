The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the fatal multi-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs just after midnight on July 29, according to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Colorado Springs police.

Officers with the Sand Creek Division received reports of a two-car crash at the intersection of east Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing Drive on July 29.

Initial investigation efforts unveiled that a vehicle was traveling west bound on East Fountain Blvd., when it ran a red light and struck the vehicle traveling southbound on Jetwing Drive.

Officers on the scene found the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Colorado Springs resident Amanda Trujillo, dead at the scene.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team reports that the westbound traveling vehicle, ultimately responsible for the crash, did not have its headlights on and was previously observed driving at a “high rate” of speed. Both speed and alcohol have been deemed contributing factors within the crash, the release said.

The driver, 19-year-old Luke Johnson has been arrested, and is facing charges of vehicular homicide, and driving under the influence.

Trujillo’s death marks the 27th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs of 2023. At the same time last year, there had been 26 fatal traffic crashes.