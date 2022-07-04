A vehicle fire blocked lanes of southbound Interstate 25 Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers with the state patrol were notified of the incident just before 3:30 p.m. There was one occupant in the vehicle who was uninjured, officials said. The incident closed a lane of northbound traffic and two lanes of southbound traffic, according to tweets from CDOT. All lanes of I-25 have reopened as of 4:30 p.m.
Officials with the state patrol said fire crews had the blaze under control at 3:34 p.m. and it was out completely at 4:18 p.m.