Multiple road closures, including for a project extending into next year, are set to begin this weekend and on Monday around El Paso County.

Londonderry Drive closures

On Friday, construction crews will temporarily close a portion of Londonderry Drive in Falcon for wide crack repairs and paving, officials said.

The stretch of Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Rainbow Bridge Drive, west of Falcon High School, will close during working hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. After Friday, drivers will experience single-lane closures on Londonderry Drive as contractors complete remaining repairs, and "flaggers" will be present at the closures to direct traffic, officials said.

The project is expected to be complete by Aug. 18, the county said.

Interstate 25 closures

Multiple closures along Interstate 25 are scheduled to begin Friday and last through next week as part of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The I-25 northbound and southbound ramps will be closed at Colorado Highway 16 near Mile Point 132 from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday to set concrete pavement.

The on- and off-ramps will also close from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, as well as from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly beginning Monday through Thursday, July 27. The ramps will again close from 8 p.m. on July 28 to 9 a.m. on July 29.

Drivers entering I-25 can anticipate a detour in Fountain, proceeding west on Mesa Ridge Parkway and using the southbound on-ramp to travel south through Exit 128. Drivers will then turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and from there will be able to reenter I-25 northbound, according to CDOT.

Those exiting I-25 will continue north to Exit 135, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, reenter southbound I-25 lanes and travel until exiting on Exit 132A or 132B.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Murphy Road

A two-week periodic closure of Murphy Road in Peyton is set to begin Monday as contractor crews for the county Public Works Department begin full asphalt repair and paving operations.

The road will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and detours will be marked during working hours. Officials did not provide detour routes.

However, the road will "open completely once the work is completed each day," officials said.

Monument roadway closures

A highway improvement project in Monument will begin Monday and is expected to last into 2025, officials said.

The four-lane Highway 105, which runs east through Woodmoor into Black Forest and northwest through Monument, will be extended just east of Jackson Creek Parkway to Lake Woodmoor Drive to accommodate more traffic, officials said.

The project will configure Highway 105 to feature two lanes in either direction with left and right turn lanes, as well as "multi-use" shoulders and pedestrian improvements, including sidewalk connections and a replaced traffic signal at Knollwood Drive.

The roadway will also see a new underground drainage system, water quality pond and a roundabout at the intersection of Knollwood Drive and Village Ridge Point.

"The new roundabout coupled with new queuing lanes being constructed by Monument Academy are designed to keep traffic moving and reduce the traffic backups on Highway 105 that have previously occurred in this area," the county said in a news release.

The Highway 105 project is expected to cost $14.6 million and is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, as well as federal and county funds, officials said.