LARKSPUR - After a short reprieve from construction over the holiday weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation says road work on the I-25 "Gap" will start up again Tuesday.
Drivers can expect nightly single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every weekday beginning Tuesday.
Flagging on the east and west frontage road, at the Greenland Road interchange, and the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange will also start back up Tuesday and run through Saturday. Flagging hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.