Update: As of 10:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department reports all lanes on U.S. 24 are open and the accident is clear.
One lane on westbound U.S. 24 east of Constitution Avenue was closed Wednesday morning after an officer-involved crash.
The crash involved a Colorado Springs police officer and occurred just after 7 a.m., according to police.
The Colorado Springs Police officer was driving an unmarked police SUV in the westbound left lane and operating under "normal driving conditions," police said.
Traffic Alert: There is an officer-involved traffic accident with minor injuries on Highway 24 westbound, east of constitution. One lane is closed. Alternate routes are recommended. Expect delays. We will release more information as appropriate.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2022
The second vehicle was traveling in the eastbound left lane and lost control. The second vehicle crossed the median and hit the police SUV.
Neither driver reported injuries and an investigation is ongoing.
Police expected U.S. 24 would be reduced to one lane for a few hours while the investigation proceeds. Delays were expected and travelers were told to find alternate routes.
This story is developing and will be updated.