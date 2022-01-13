Two students suffered minor injuries after being struck Thursday morning by a car near a Colorado Springs-area junior high school, Colorado State Patrol said.
The incident happened just after 7 a.m. near Sproul Junior High, State Patrol said. The students were taken to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said the students were expected to be released Thursday morning.
A female driver was also taken to the hospital, State Patrol said. Her condition is unknown.
The school is located at 235 Sumac Drive, southeast of Colorado Springs.
No other details were released.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only