Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash off Platte Avenue Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police were first notified of the crash at Platte and Platte Place just before 2:45 p.m. Three vehicles were involved, officials said.
The department's major crash team was not deployed to investigate this crash, which can be a sign that the two people hospitalized were not seriously injured, officials said.
One person was issued a citation as a result of the crash, according to police officials.