Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

istock photo 

 P_Wei

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash off Platte Avenue Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

Police were first notified of the crash at Platte and Platte Place just before 2:45 p.m. Three vehicles were involved, officials said. 

The department's major crash team was not deployed to investigate this crash, which can be a sign that the two people hospitalized were not seriously injured, officials said. 

One person was issued a citation as a result of the crash, according to police officials. 

Passenger in April motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs dies
One taken to hospital in auto pedestrian accident Wednesday night

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments