Roads are closed at two intersections in Colorado Springs Saturday night following a pair of crashes, according to Colorado Springs police.
Both directions of Academy Boulevard are closed at Academy Park Loop for a crash, police said. Also, westbound Fillmore Street is blocked at North Stone Avenue.
The more serious of the two crashes happened in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Wentworth Drive. Police were notified of the crash just before 10:45 p.m. Police say one driver crossed the median and collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle was hit as a result of the collision. The male driver of the vehicle that crossed the median is being extracted from the wreckage by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Police said the man will likely be taken to the hospital.
Police were notified of the second incident around the same time as the first, though the two-vehicle crash on Fillmore appears to be less serious. No injuries have been reported though alcohol does appear to be a factor, police said.