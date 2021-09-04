Two people were injured after a driver crashed into a light pole in Cimarron Hills early Saturday morning.

The crash happened, Gazette news partner KKTV reported, after the driver of the car was spotted driving recklessly by police and took off on Tutt Boulevard after an officer tried to pull the car over near North Carefree Circle.

As it sped away, police said the car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Tutt and Barnes Road, just over a half-mile away.

The driver and a passenger of the car were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital, police said.

Police closed the intersection for several hours while investigators looked into the crash. So far, police say that speed was a factor in the crash, and are investigating whether or not intoxication also played a role.