Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a pair of crashes in the city, both with trapped parties.
The first crash, reported via Twitter at 6:35 p.m., is near Woodmen and Marksheffel Roads.
#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingtrapped Woodmen and Marksheffel. pic.twitter.com/OYNFENdNgP— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 21, 2022
The second crash is impacting traffic. All east and westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at CO-115 are closed due to a crash, police officials tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Traffic Accident Trapped 3 occupants one transported E4, T4, BC1 Highway 115 and Lake, Lake closed at 115 southbound, avoid the area.#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped pic.twitter.com/4YP2QDNsKr— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 21, 2022
Fire officials said that three people were trapped and one person was taken to a hospital. No update was given on the injured party's condition.