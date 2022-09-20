A six-week resurfacing project will commence Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 160 east of La Veta Pass, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project involves asphalt milling and repaving across all travel lanes and pull-out areas spanning 15 miles. Construction will begin to the west at the top of La Veta Pass and move east toward Colorado Highway 12. Work is expected to wrap in November.

“We know the project may cause travel delays so we truly appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public while we make these improvements,” CDOT Regional Transportation Director Rich Zamora said in a press release.

Crews will work Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. Additional work on Sunday is possible depending on weekday weather conditions. The project is intended to smooth the road, making for safer and more enjoyable drives for motorists.

Traffic might be reduced to one lane during construction, alternating intermittently in either direction, according to the press release. Lane closures will be guided by detours or flaggers. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone.