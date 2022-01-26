A crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs has caused traffic to back up for miles Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. that firefighters were working on a "trapped traffic accident" on southbound I-25 just north of the Tejon Street offramp. Traffic is backed up for about 2 miles, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

