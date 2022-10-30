A traffic accident closed a road in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.
Fire officials responded to an accident that's blocking the intersection of Peterson Road and Omaha Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.
The accident caused southbound Peterson to close, the CHFD said. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and watch for emergency vehicles.
CHFD responding to an accident blocking traffic, Peterson/Omaha. Please watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic.— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) October 30, 2022
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and how long the closure will last.
This is a developing story and will be updated.