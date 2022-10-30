Police Line Do Not Cross

A traffic accident closed a road in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to an accident that's blocking the intersection of Peterson Road and Omaha Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.

The accident caused southbound Peterson to close, the CHFD said. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and watch for emergency vehicles. 

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  

