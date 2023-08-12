At least one person is injured following a vehicle crash on Vindicator Drive in north Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD officials announced the accident at 1:07 p.m., and said fire officials were working the accident, reporting multiple trapped parties.

By 1:40 p.m., the department said one patient had been freed and was in stable condition.

As of 2 p.m., southbound traffic remained closed off of Centennial Drive and Vindicator, with officials asking the public to avoid the area.

This article will be updated once more information is received.