At least one person is injured following a vehicle crash on Vindicator Drive in north Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
CSFD officials announced the accident at 1:07 p.m., and said fire officials were working the accident, reporting multiple trapped parties.
By 1:40 p.m., the department said one patient had been freed and was in stable condition.
As of 2 p.m., southbound traffic remained closed off of Centennial Drive and Vindicator, with officials asking the public to avoid the area.
This article will be updated once more information is received.
1 patient in stable condition being extracted. Traffic closed south bound north of vindicator on centennial pic.twitter.com/1IAPtE0QxA— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 12, 2023
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only