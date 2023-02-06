New details have emerged about the cause of a two-car crash north of Fountain that left one woman dead and three people in the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Troy Kessler said a Kia Sedona allegedly turned left from the northbound lanes of South Powers Boulevard at the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard on a flashing yellow arrow. The Kia was struck on the side by a Mazda 3 traveling through the intersection with a green light.

The Kia Sedona has been identified as the at-fault vehicle and was being driven by a 16-year-old girl who did not have a driver’s license, the State Patrol said. Her 65-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Kia driver sustained moderate injuries and a 6-year-old passenger in the back seat was uninjured or possibly sustained minor injuries, according to CSP. The driver of the Mazda 3 was a 19-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries. All three were transported to the hospital.

The relationship of the three people in the Kia is unknown, but the State Patrol said the 65-year-old and the 6-year-old passengers have the same last name. The 65-year-old woman has not been publicly identified.

No charges have been filed, but Kessler said these types of investigations can take months before charges are filed. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.