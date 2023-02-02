The Colorado State Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a motorcyclist Wednesday night at Constitution Avenue and Waynoka Place in northeast Colorado Springs.

The 18-year-old rider was driving on Constitution around 9:25 p.m. when they attempted to slow down and make a turn onto Waynoka, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and State Patrol. The teen lost control of the motorcycle as they attempted to brake, causing their bike to slide.

The teen was then thrown from the motorcycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle, the TV station reported.

An eyewitness told officials the car hit the rider, paused for a moment and then sped off. The teen was taken to a hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The motorcyclist lived in Peyton, according to KKTV, but the El Paso County coroner will not release the teen's name until family has been notified.

Authorities are asking the public for any information about the suspect and vehicle they were operating Wednesday night. If you have information about the incident, please call 911.

This article will be updated as more information is received.