The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal Tuesday car crash in northeast Colorado Springs.

Jace Bajza, 18, died in a fiery single-car crash on Woodmen and Gold Sage roads.

Colorado Springs police responded to the scene around midnight Tuesday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Officers said the car left the road, hit a culvert, rolled and caught on fire.

Bajza was the only person in the vehicle and was pulled from the car before officers arrived. He died on scene.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, according to CSPD.