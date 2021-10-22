A suspected drunk driver "seriously injured" a 9-year-old in a crash near the northwest side of Colorado Springs Thursday evening, police said. 

Colorado Springs police responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and Powers Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. after a white Land Rover SUV tried to make an unprotected left turn, officers said.

The Land Rover, heading south on Colorado 83, tried to turn onto Powers Boulevard. A Blue Subaru heading north on Highway 83 with a green light hit the Land Rover as it tried to turn, police said.

Emergency responders took a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers arrested the driver of the Land Rover, 37-year-old Lindsay Harrison, on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault among other traffic violations.

