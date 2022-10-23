Colorado Springs police believe a motorist was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle struck a power pole early Sunday, according to a news release from the department.
Robert Schmalz, 48, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving after the crash, which caused power outages and a road closure, police said.
The crash took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Union Boulevard when a southbound SUV lost control on a curve and left the roadway near Airport Road, hitting the power pole and sending wires into the traffic lanes, police said.
Union Boulevard was closed between Parkside Drive and Airport Road for several hours as crews worked to repair the line damage.
No injuries were reported.