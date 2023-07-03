Lane closures along a busy portion of Interquest Parkway started Monday as the city begins work on a summer-long water pipeline project.

Closures will be in place between Cross Peak View, just past New Life Church and In-N-Out Burger, and North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs Utilities said.

A small portion of Federal Drive, which connects to Interquest Parkway, will also be closed to Windswept View.

As part of a $2.8 million project to "increase redundancy and water system reliability," Utilities plans to install a 16-foot-diameter pipeline that will connect two water pressure subnetworks in the Briargate area.

The systems are currently separated by Kettle Creek, officials said.

The project is expected to last until the end of August. Lane closures are expected to coincide with the duration of the project and drivers should expect some kind of traffic impact until then, a spokesperson said Monday.