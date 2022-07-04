The intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway at Morning Sun Avenue is blocked because of flooding, Colorado Springs police said in a tweet Monday.
Police officials said the flooding is due to a crash involving a vehicle that hit a fire hydrant. Officials did not have any information on whether anyone was injured.
#coloradospringsfire is onscene of a traffic accident vs fire hydrant. One lane of eastbound Austin Bluffs (at Morning Sun) is closed and city barricades on the way. Only minor injuries reported to occupant(s), without transport. pic.twitter.com/C9QD7MV16Q— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 4, 2022
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and never drive into standing or flowing water.
