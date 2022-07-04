The intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway at Morning Sun Avenue is blocked because of flooding, Colorado Springs police said in a tweet Monday. 

Police officials said the flooding is due to a crash involving a vehicle that hit a fire hydrant. Officials did not have any information on whether anyone was injured. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and never drive into standing or flowing water. 

Click or tap here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

