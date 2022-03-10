Several downtown roadways will be closed to traffic Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and 5K, Colorado Springs officials announced Thursday.

Tejon Street between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street and Bijou between Nevada and Cascade avenues will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. Several more streets will close at 9:45 a.m., also until 2 p.m. Tejon will be closed between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets.

The following streets between Cascade and Nevada will also be closed: Cache La Poudre, Dale Street, Monument Street, Williamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte, Bijou, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue, Vermijo Street and Costilla Street.

Officials advise parade and race attendees arrive early to find parking. Find out more details about the parade here.