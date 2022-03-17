Platte Avenue over Sand Creek construction

Crews continue work to replace the eastbound and westbound bridges on Platte Avenue over Sand Creek between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange.

 Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

The south end of Space Center Drive at Platte Avenue will be closed from March 21 to early May as work continues on the $14 million Platte Avenue Bridge project, Colorado Springs city officials announced Thursday. 

11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday

Space Center will be closed to westbound traffic on Platte starting Monday as crews prepare to do utility and paving work on the intersection. Access to Space Center will be available from the north via Galley Road. Bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to take alternate routes. 

Crews are expected to work on underground electrical, sewer sanitation and stormwater infrastructure. 

Portion of Tejon Street closed immediately for repairs of underpass bridge

The project will replace the two bridges over Sand Creek on Platte, built in 1956, with one bridge. 

Load comments