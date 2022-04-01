Southbound Powers Boulevard will be down to one lane for the majority of the day Monday as crews work to repair temporary asphalt, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The single right lane on southbound Powers from Research Parkway to Woodmen Road will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday and lasting into the early afternoon hours. Eastbound Research, between Powers and Grand Cordera Parkway, will also be down to a single lane from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. next Monday through Friday. The speed limit on Powers will be reduced to 45 mph. The limit on Research will be reduced to 35 mph.
The maintenance and closures come as part of the $42 million Powers and Research Interchange project scheduled to be completed in the fall.