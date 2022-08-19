Southbound lanes on Interstate 25 reopened following a crash in southern Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from The Colorado Department of Transportation.
Just before 1:15 p.m., CDOT reported a crash near exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO-16 on southbound I-25.
All southbound lanes reopened just after 2 p.m., according to a tweet from CDOT. Colorado State Patrol told Gazette news partner KKTV, the crash involved one vehicle, and the 78-year-old female driver is expected to survive.
#I25 southbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO 16. https://t.co/XdE7OUeeNS— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 19, 2022
