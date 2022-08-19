Traffic delay

A view of southbound I-25. Traffic is backed up due to a crash that is blocking the right lane

 City of Colorado Springs

Southbound lanes on Interstate 25 reopened following a crash in southern Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from The Colorado Department of Transportation. 

Just before 1:15 p.m., CDOT reported a crash near exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO-16 on southbound I-25. 

All southbound lanes reopened just after 2 p.m., according to a tweet from CDOT. Colorado State Patrol told Gazette news partner KKTV, the crash involved one vehicle, and the 78-year-old female driver is expected to survive. 

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

