Southbound lanes on Nevada Avenue from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue are closed as crews with Colorado Springs Utilities work on electric infrastructure downtown, officials with Utilities said.

The closure began Thursday and will end sometime Monday. A portion of the sidewalk south of the Metro Downtown Bus Terminal is closed for the duration of the project, officials said. The Kiowa Street Garage next to the terminal is only accessible from Kiowa.

Utilities is requesting drivers detour around the site while crews are working.