Nevada .jpg

Nevada from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue

 Provided by Colorado Springs Utilities

Southbound lanes on Nevada Avenue from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue are closed as crews with Colorado Springs Utilities work on electric infrastructure downtown, officials with Utilities said. 

The closure began Thursday and will end sometime Monday. A portion of the sidewalk south of the Metro Downtown Bus Terminal is closed for the duration of the project, officials said. The Kiowa Street Garage next to the terminal is only accessible from Kiowa. 

Utilities is requesting drivers detour around the site while crews are working. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments