Interstate 25 has reopened between Mesa Ridge Parkway and U.S. 85 following a multi-vehicle crash that closed southbound lanes for roughly four hours Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at 6 p.m. that the road had reopened.
The agency sent an initial tweet at 2:15 p.m. about the crash, which took place near Fountain. A total of six vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a tractor trailer and a pickup truck pulling a tiny house, according to a news release from Fountain police.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital, the release stated. That person's condition is unknown.
Click or tap here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.