The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists driving south on Interstate 25 to find an alternate route as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle pileup on the southbound lanes of the highway between Mesa Ridge Parkway and U.S. 85.
The agency sent an initial tweet at 2:15 p.m. about the crash, which took place near Fountain. A total of six vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a tractor trailer and a pickup truck pulling a tiny house, according to a news release from Fountain police.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital, the release stated. That person's condition is unknown.
CDOT advised drivers to expect delays for the next few hours.
