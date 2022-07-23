rollover

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 at Tejon Street.

 Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

Southbound Interstate 25 at Tejon Street was down to one lane after a crash Saturday, Colorado Springs police said.

"Engine 4, Truck 4, and Haz Mat 14 were able successfully rescue the driver, who is in critical condition and being transported to an area hospital," the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet.

Police said the vehicle rolled over and the driver had to be extricated from the wreck by firefighters. Police first learned of the crash at 12:45 p.m. 

All lanes of Interstate 25 at Tejon were opened around 4:20 p.m.

