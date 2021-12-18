Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
South Carefree Circle at Nevermind Lane is closed for a major crash, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced via a Twitter Saturday evening. 

At least three were taken to a hospital, according to police officials. One car may have hit a curb and a tree in the area, police say. Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours.

Early indications appear to show alcohol played a factor in the crash and police will likely investigate, officials said. 

Police officials advise motorists use alternate routes. 

