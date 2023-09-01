Construction will temporarily close east- and westbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard beginning Sept. 8 as work continues on a road safety project that will make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Starting that Friday until Sept. 11, the east- and westbound lanes of South Academy under Interstate 25 will see full evening and overnight closures as crews conduct overhead bridge demolition work on I-25.

Because of the demolition, northbound I-25 lanes will use the on- and off-ramps at South Academy to avoid construction and continue north.

Here is a full list of traffic impacts and detours:

South Academy Boulevard closures

• Sept. 8-11, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., full closure of eastbound lanes under I-25.

• Sept. 8-11, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. full closure of westbound lanes under I-25.

Detours

• Eastbound traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (Exit 132A), where they will turn left and reenter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

• Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (Exit 138), where they will turn left and reenter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

•Northbound I-25 traffic will take the Exit 135 off-ramp and reenter the on-ramp to continue north.

The work is part of four regional projects that make up the $161 million Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project, scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to the project website. The work aims to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in and around Colorado Springs, while also improving connectivity, freight access and the regional economy, state and local officials have said.